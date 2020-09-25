View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Change of Share Registry



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) advises that as of Monday, 28 September 2020, Elixinol Global has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited to Automic Pty Ltd (Automic Group).



The proposed transition of shareholder registry services occurred as part of a review of the company’s corporate administration costs and following a competitive tender of share registry service providers.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document