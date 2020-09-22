View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Trading Update



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce a trading update for the September quarter (Q3 FY2020).



Despite the COVID-19 situation impacting Elixinol’s markets, the Company expects to deliver 10-15% quarter on quarter revenue growth in Q3 FY2020. The September quarter is the first full quarter through which Elixinol has operated under Group CEO, Oliver Horn and all regions are on track to deliver revenue growth for the September quarter, whilst having materially reduced operational and corporate costs, resulting in a cost base 45% lower than FY2019.



