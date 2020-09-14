View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - H1 FY2020 Interim Report Announcement



Following the announcement made on 31 August 2020 “H1 FY2020 Results – Strategic Reset and Improving Outlook”, Elixinol releases its Interim Report which has now been reviewed by its auditor.



-- Subsequent to the 31 August 2020 release of its Appendix 4D and the Preliminary Interim Report, the Company has reclassified foreign currency translation reserves relating to goodwill. Non-cash goodwill impairment charges were increased by $8.7m with an offsetting amount recorded as other comprehensive income.



-- Net assets and total comprehensive losses remain unchanged.



-- BDO Audit Pty Ltd (BDO) were appointed as auditor at the Company’s AGM on 30 July 2020. The Company thanks BDO for swiftly mobilising their team to successfully complete procedures in accordance with ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity.



