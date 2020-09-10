View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Appoints New Chair



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that Ms Helen Wiseman has been appointed Chair of the Elixinol Global Board, effective immediately, and that Mr Paul Benhaim will move into a Non Executive Director role.



Ms Wiseman joined the Elixinol Global Board as Non-Executive Director in April 2020. She is an audit committee specialist with extensive international experience in food, pharmaceuticals, natural healthcare, professional services and manufacturing industries. She has chaired the group and regional audit committees of major JSE-listed Bid Corporation (JSE: BID) since 2016 and of the Bidvest (JSE: BVT) international foodservice business from 2011 - 2016. As a former partner of KPMG and previously named as one of the 2014 Australian Financial Review and Westpac 100 Women of Influence, Ms Wiseman brings diversity and seasoned governance skills to the role of Chair.



