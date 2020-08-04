View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Announces Quarterly Activities Report Addendum



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) wishes to provide further information in relation to its Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C published on the ASX platform on 30 July 2020.



Further to listing rule 4.7C.1, at item 1, the Company reported a total of $9.3m in operating cash expenditure to further its strategy to build a global consumer brand and increase sales distribution. This expenditure was incurred across the Company’s business segments as follows: Americas $5.8m, Europe & UK $1.4m, Australia $1.2m and Corporate $0.9m.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document