Elixinol Global Announces AGM Results



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) wishes to announce the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today.



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Company confirms that all resolutions in the Company’s 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed. Each resolution was determined by a poll at the meeting.



