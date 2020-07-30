View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Quarterly Update & Appendix 4C



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF), a global leader in the hemp derived CBD industry, innovating, manufacturing and selling hemp derived CBD products, releases its business review and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the quarter ending 30 June 2020 (Q2 FY2020).



Group CEO, Oliver Horn, commented “We have made strong strategic progress in what has been a challenging macro environment. The company’s focus remains on our higher margin, Elixinol branded products and the response from customers in the US and Europe to our relaunched brand has been very pleasing. Our e-commerce platform continues to be optimised and is now generating strong business intelligence to support our sales and marketing efforts.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document