View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - 2020 AGM - Chairman's Address



Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Elixinol Global’s Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year.



My name is Paul Benhaim, and I am the Chairman of the Board. Joining me today is our Executive Director and Group CEO, Oliver Horn; Non-Executive Director, Helen Wiseman and our colleagues Ron Dufficy, CFO and Teresa Cleary, our General Counsel and Company Secretary.



Representing our auditors for the 2019 annual report is Helen Hamilton-James of Deloitte.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document