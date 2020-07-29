View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Announces Appointment of New Auditor



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) wishes to advise that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.3, BDO Audit Pty Ltd (BDO) has been appointed as auditor of the Company. The appointment follows the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte), and ASIC’s consent to the resignation in accordance with section 329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).



Following a competitive tender of external audit services, the Company selected BDO as the new auditor of the Company. The proposed transition of auditor occurred as part of a review of the Company’s corporate administration costs. BDO has local services available to support the audit of the Company’s US subsidiary and this would realise efficiency and cost savings.



