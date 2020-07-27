View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Announces PharmaCann to Distribute Elixinol Products in Australia



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that the first order has been made under an exclusive distribution agreement with PharmaCann Pty Ltd (PharmaCann). PharmaCann will sell Elixinol cannabidiol (CBD) products in the Australian market through the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA’s) Special Access Scheme (SAS). This is a significant milestone for the Company’s growth strategy in Australia following PharmaCann having obtained the necessary regulatory and governmental approvals to import and wholesale all forms of medicinal cannabis.



The Elixinol Global and PharmaCann agreement enables PharmaCann to import and supply Elixinol branded CBD products into Australia. The TGA has recently consulted on the proposed descheduling of CBD products. Should the TGA deschedule CBD early in 2021 as proposed, it would allow CBD products to be prescribed over the counter by pharmacists. This will make CBD products become widely available for consumers in Australian pharmacies.



