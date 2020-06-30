View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its 2020 Annual General Meeting via live webcast at 10.30am (Sydney Time) on Thursday, 30 July 2020.



The Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Notes and Proxy Form have been mailed to shareholders today. Copies of these documents follow this announcement. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Elixinol Global website.



