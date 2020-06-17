View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Appendix 3Y - Paul Benhaim



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) provides an Appendix 3Y for Mr Paul Benhaim.



Mr Benhaim has entered into a margin loan facility (Loan Facility) with Equities First Holdings LLC (Equities First). To secure repayment of any loan under the Loan Facility, Mr Benhaim intends to transfer up to 17,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Elixinol (Secured Shares) to Equities First as security for loans under the Loan Facility. Today, Mr Benhaim has initiated transfer of 9,000,000 ordinary shares to Equities First.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document