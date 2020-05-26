View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Successfully Completes Retail Entitlement Offer



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the retail component of its accelerated nonrenounceable pro rata entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). Completion of the Retail Entitlement Offer represents the second stage of Elixinol’s $11.0 million accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer), details of which were announced to ASX on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. The institutional component of the Entitlement Offer closed 6 May 2020.



