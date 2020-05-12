View All Elixinol Global News

Despatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) will today despatch the attached offer booklet (Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms to Elixinol Global shareholders (Eligible Retail Shareholders) eligible to participate in the retail component of its accelerated nonrenounceable pro rata entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer), details of which were announced to ASX on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.



