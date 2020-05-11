View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global Announces Class Action Dismissed



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) wishes to provide a further update to the announcement on 5 December 2019 regarding Elixinol, LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Company (EXU).



The Company is pleased to announce that the plaintiffs in the class-action suit filed against EXU in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal (Notice) at approximately 4.00pm on Friday, 8 May 2020 [US Pacific standard time]. The Notice was filed without prejudice and each party is to bear its own costs.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document