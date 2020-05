View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Completion of Institutional Offer



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the institutional component of its accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer), details of which were announced to ASX on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 as well as provide an update on the Entitlement Offer.



For more information, download the attached PDF: Download this document