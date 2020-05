View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Cleansing Statement



This notice is given by Elixinol Global Limited (ACN 621 479 794) (Elixinol) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), as modified by ASIC Corporations (NonTraditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73.



For more information, download the attached PDF: Download this document