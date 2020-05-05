View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Announces Capital Raising



Elixinol Global Limited (“Elixinol” or the “Company”) is undertaking an equity raising of up to $11.0 million via a 1 for 2.51 accelerated pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer (“Entitlement Offer”). Proceeds received from the Entitlement Offer will support operating cash flow, consumer brand building and distribution build.



Further information in relation to the Entitlement Offer is set out in the Investor Presentation released by Elixinol to ASX today, 5 May 2020. The Investor Presentation contains important information including key risks and foreign selling restrictions with respect to the Entitlement Offer. Further information regarding the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ending 31 March 2020 is set out in the Appendix 4C which was released by Elixinol to ASX on 30 April 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF: Download this document