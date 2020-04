View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Group CEO Update



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF)



Further to the Company’s announcement on 21 April 2020 that Mr Oliver Horn has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a summary of the key terms of Mr Horn’s employment is included in the annexure attached.



