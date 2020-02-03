View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Sale of HFA and Nunyara Update



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd (HFA) to ???????????? (Yunnan Lvxin Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), a subsidiary of Shanghai Shunho New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (Shunho) pursuant to a share purchase agreement (SPA). The sale of HFA is in line with Elixinol’s refined strategy to focus on the hemp derived CBD market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document