View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global's Response to ASX Price Query



Elixinol Global refers to the ASX's letter dated 21 January 2020 regarding the increase in price and volume of trading of Elixinol Global Limited (“Elixinol” or “Company”) securities. In response Elixinol advises the following:

The Company is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the

market and which could be an explanation for the recent trading in the Company’s securities.

Not applicable.

No.

The Company is in compliance with the Listing Rules, in particular Listing Rule 3.1

For more information, please download the attached PDF



Download this document