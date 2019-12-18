View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Resignation of Chief Innovation Officer



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQX:ELLXF) today announces that its Chief Innovation Officer, Paul Benhaim, has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately.



Mr Benhaim will continue as a director of the Company in a non executive capacity. Mr Benhaim said “I co-founded Elixinol in 2014, Hemp Foods Australia in 1999 and have been involved in the hemp industry for over 25 years. It’s time for me to take time out to spend more time with my family. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the management team in an ongoing director capacity to deliver on the growth opportunities that lie ahead for the Company.”



