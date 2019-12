View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Mandatory Escrowed Securities to be Released



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Elixinol (ASX code: EXL) advises that 77,870,572 fully paid unquoted ordinary shares held under mandatory escrow will be released from ASX imposed escrow on 8 January 2020. The Company will apply to ASX for quotation of the fully paid ordinary shares when released pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 2.8.2.



