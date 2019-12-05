View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global, Elixinols Comments on Potential Class Action



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQX:ELLXF), wishes to provide an update regarding Elixinol, LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Company (EXU).



On 5 December 2019 [Australian Eastern Standard Time], Elixinol Global became aware of a yet-to-be served class-action suit having been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that alleges, amongst other allegations, that EXU’s products are mislabeled as dietary supplements and that this may constitute misleading conduct. Elixinol Global believes that its products are accurately labeled and that the claims are without merit. Elixinol Global intends to defend itself against any such suits.



