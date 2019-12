View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol update on Japan



Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQX:ELLXF), wishes to provide an update regarding Elixinol Co, Ltd (Elixinol Japan) following its review as notified to the market on

23 October 2019.



The Company assessed various commercial alternatives for its Japanese business. As a result, Elixinol Global has agreed to sell its 50.5% interest in Elixinol Japan to Mr Takeshi Sakurada who is one of the other shareholders of Elixinol Japan. Download this document