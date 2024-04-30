View All Dotz Nano News

Dotz Nano - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key highlights of first quarter and recent weeks:



Completed the construction of a bench-scale unit, demonstrating the effectiveness of DotzEarth technology;

DotzEarth’s first sorbent demonstrated enhanced performance compared with existing commercial sorbents with the potential to significantly drive down the cost of carbon capture;

Entered into a funding agreement with the US based investment fund Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, LLC to raise up to $12 million; and

Dotz’s American Depositary Receipts (ADR) began trading on OTC under ticker symbol DTZNY on 20 February 2024

30 April 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, provides its Activity Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, along with the Appendix 4C cash flow report.



