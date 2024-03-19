View All Dotz Nano News

Dotz Nano receives additional $3m under funding agreement



Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, Dotz or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has received $3,000,000 from Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP (Mercer) in accordance with the convertible securities agreement announced on 5 February 2024 (Convertible Securities Agreement) via the issue of 3,300,000 convertible notes (Convertible Notes) following the partial novation of the Convertible Securities Agreement to Mercer from an affiliated fund, Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, LLC.



Investment Details



The $3,000,000 in funding is in respect of the second and third tranches of funding under the Convertible Securities Agreement as follows:



-- 1,650,000 Convertible Notes to raise $1.5 million (Second Investment Amount); and

-- 1,650,000 Convertible Notes to raise a further $1.5 million, following shareholder approval obtained on 12 March 2024 (Third Investment Amount).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



