Dotz Nano - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key highlights of fourth quarter and recent weeks:

-- Signed strategic collaboration with SINTEF to advance the development of Company’s carbon-based capture technology, DotzEarth;

-- Successfully completed the transfer of the DotzEarth technology from Rice University;

-- Patent application submitted, covering an optimised manufacturing and scale-up process for DotzEarth;

-- Hosted an investor webinar with industry experts outlining the carbon capture landscape and DotzEarth development plan;

-- Strengthened the Board with the appointment of climate technology industry experts;

-- CEO and several non-executive directors conducted a week-long non-deal roadshow in Melbourne and Sydney, meeting with current and prospective investors; and

-- Joined Global CCS Institute, the world’s largest CCS think tank



31 January 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of iinnovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, provides its Activity Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, along with the Appendix 4C cash flow report.



Commenting on activities in the December 2023 quarter and the 2023 calendar year more broadly, Dotz CEO Sharon Malka said, “We made significant progress in 2023, delivering against our plan and setting the foundations for our growth in 2024 and beyond.



