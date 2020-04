View All DomaCom News

DomaCom Quarterly Activity Report



Fractional investment platform provider DomaCom Limited (ASX:DCL) (‘DomaCom’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 (Q3 FY20) along with the following operational update.



During the quarter, DomaCom transitioned to remote working arrangements in response to Covid-19 and continued the development of key products which are expected to drive future revenue growth.



