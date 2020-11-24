View All DigitalX News

DigitalX - First RegTech product for publicly traded entities launched



DigitalX has developed Drawbridge, the Company’s first RegTech application utilising blockchain technologies for financial exchange participants



Drawbridge reduces corporate governance and insider trading risks by digitising compliance for both ASX and globally listed companies



The application has been built using the Digital Asset Modelling Language (DAML), developed by Digital Asset Holdings and is the same technology being used by ASX to develop their DLT and builds a pathway for utilisation by companies listed on various global securities exchanges



Drawbridge is the first step in the Company’s previously announced strategy to utilise its blockchain and market experience to develop scalable products within the RegTech market



For more information, download the attached PDF.





