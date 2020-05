View All DEXUS News

Dexus, COVID-19 and March 2020 quarter portfolio update



Dexus today provides the following update on its COVID-19 response and announces its property portfolio update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.



Darren Steinberg, Dexus Chief Executive Officer said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the economy and the real estate sector, and we acknowledge that no business, including Dexus, will be immune from the impacts of this crisis.



For further information, please download the attached PDF. Download this document