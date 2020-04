View All DEXUS News

Dexus establishes new JV to acquire interest in Rialto Towers, Melbourne



Dexus today announced the establishment of a new Joint Venture (“JV”) with GIC that has exchangedcontracts to acquire a 50% interest in Rialto Towers, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne, for $644 million1.GIC will hold a 90% share in the JV and Dexus will hold the remaining 10%. Dexus is the investment manager ofthe JV and has been appointed as the manager of the entire Rialto Towers complex.



