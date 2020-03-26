View All DEXUS News

COVID-19 and FY20 guidance update



Dexus provides the following update due to the increasing uncertainty in relation to COVID-19.



Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: “We are in unprecedented and challenging times. As custodians of many buildings across Australia’s major cities, it is incumbent on us to protect our tenant base, particularly the SMEs and retailers who support our office towers and shopping precincts and are bearing the brunt of this evolving global situation.



