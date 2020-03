View All DEXUS News

Dexus - Transition of Australian Mandate



Dexus advises it will cease the management of the Australian Mandate, comprising a $1.6 billion property portfolio from 30 June 2020.



The diversified Australian Mandate comprises properties managed by Dexus on behalf of NSW Treasury Corporation (“TCorp”) for more than 30 years, and TCorp remains a long-term investor on the platform via other vehicles.



