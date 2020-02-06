View All DEXUS News

Dexus - HY20 Results Release



Dexus today announced its result for the half year and upgraded its guidance for distribution per security growth from circa 5% to circa 5.5% for FY20.



Dexus Chief Executive Officer, Darren Steinberg said: “We continue to make significant progress towards our vision of being globally recognised as Australia’s leading real estate company. Urbanisation continues to drive demand for quality space in Australian cities and the growth in pension capital is increasingly chasing the favourable returns that real estate can offer. We are responding by remaining focused on enhancing the attractiveness of our properties, while leveraging our market intel and capabilities to create spaces where our customers want to be, while at the same time partnering with like-minded third party capital to invest alongside in our core markets.



