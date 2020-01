View All DEXUS News

Dexus announces appointment of non-executive director



Dexus is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Allaway to the board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM), as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 February 2020. Mr Allaway has extensive senior executive, non-executive director, and corporate advisory experience over a 30-year career in the financial services, property, media and retail sectors.



