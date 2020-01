View All DEXUS News

Dexus announces December 2019 distribution details



Dexus today announced its distribution for the six months ending 31 December 2019. The distribution amount is 27.0 cents per stapled security, consistent with the previous corresponding period. Dexus reconfirms its market guidance for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020 for distribution per security growth of circa 5%, with the distribution payout ratio expected to remain in line with free cash flow.



