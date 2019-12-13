View All DEXUS News

Dexus announces $656 million uplift from independent valuations



Dexus today announced that 109 of its 118 assets, comprising 43 office properties and 66 industrial properties were externally valued to 31 December 2019. The external independent valuations completed have resulted in a total estimated $656 million or circa 4% increase on prior book values for the six months to 31 December 2019. As a result of these valuations Dexus’s net tangible asset backing (NTA) per security is expected to increase by 60 cents.



