View All Cyclopharm News

CYC First Half Trading Update



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to provide the following update on its trading performance for first half of 2021.



Following a review of the company’s unaudited management accounts for the six months ending 30 June 2021, Cyclopharm expects to report record half year revenues of approximately $8.1 million, exceeding the company’s pre-COVID financial performance.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document