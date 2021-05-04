Cyclopharm - Managing Director's Address to Shareholders

View All Cyclopharm News

Managing Director's Address to Shareholders



Good morning ladies and gentlemen, my name is James McBrayer, the Managing Director of Cyclopharm.



Slide 7 – Financial Highlights



To begin, I would like to provide a review of our financial performance in 2020. During the year, we reported record Group Sales of $14.7 million, up 4.2% from the previous year, and buoyed by $2.2 million of new third-party distribution revenue. This new thirdparty sales growth more than offset the negative revenue impact of COVID-19 across the business. These results places the Company in a strong financial position as we return to more normal trading conditions and growth, post-COVID.



