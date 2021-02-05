View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm Receives $3.1M R&D Tax Incentive for FY2020



AusIndustry has approved Cyclopharm Limited’s (ASX: CYC) inclusion of certain expensed costs associated with its overseas research and domestic development activities as part of its application for a research and development tax incentive.



Cyclopharm confirms it has completed its Research and Development Tax incentive claim for the 2020 financial year and has been notified that it will receive a cash payment of $3.10 million (vs 2019: $3.01 million).



