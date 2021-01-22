View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm - SNMMI Requests USFDA to Expedite Approval For Technegas



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) (“Cyclopharm” or “the Company”) notes the publication by the US based Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) of a letter to the US Food and Drug Administration, dated 18 January 2021 and published on their website on 21 January 2021.



With over 16,000 members, the SNMMI is the peak scientific and professional organization located in the United States that promotes the science, technology and practical application of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. The letter requests a fast tracked (expedited) approval of TechnegasTM for use in the USA, in order to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from patients to frontline healthcare workers.



