View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm 1H2020 Business Update



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to provide the following update on its business performance during the first half of financial year 2020, including progress towards gaining United States Food and Drug Administration (“USFDA”) approval to begin sales of Technegas® into the US and other operational matters.



Highlights

• 1H 2020 total revenue, ex France, increased 10% on the prior corresponding period (PCP), COVID-19 caused delays to order of consumables – resuming in 2H

• European 3rd party distribution strategy delivers new revenue stream

• Technegas being used in COVID-19 patients

• Technegas® FDA approval process progressing well –product marketing expected in early 2021

• New Cyclotek NSW Joint Venture makes profit contribution

• CYC continues to progress litigation actions to protect its IP

• Beyond PE Strategy advancing with first publication expected and new trial commencing



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document