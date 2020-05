View All Cyclopharm News

USFDA Approval to File Received for Technegas

TECHNEGASTM – USFDA NEW DRUG APPLICATION APPROVAL – NEXT MILESTONE IN APPROVAL PROCESS SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED :

APPROVAL TO FILE NOTIFICATION RECEIVED

TECHNEGAS APPROVAL EXPECTED IN Q2 2021

TARGET SHARE OF USA NUCLEAR MEDICINE PE MARKET AFFIRMED – 80%

EXPANSION BEYOND PE CREATING NEW GROWH OPPORTUNITIES For more information, please download the attached PDF

