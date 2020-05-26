Media ReleasesCyclopharm

View All Cyclopharm News


Cyclopharm Technegas Approved in Russia

26 May 2020 01:07 PM


Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce that it has gained regulatory approval to sell its Technegas products in Russia; furthermore, the Company has secured its first order for a
Technegas Generator and associated Patient Administration Sets.

Russia represents the 60th country globally where Technegas is now available. The order highlights  Technegas’ ongoing organic growth potential and marks a significant increase to the global
Technegas footprint.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document