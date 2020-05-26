View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm Technegas Approved in Russia



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce that it has gained regulatory approval to sell its Technegas products in Russia; furthermore, the Company has secured its first order for a

Technegas Generator and associated Patient Administration Sets.



Russia represents the 60th country globally where Technegas is now available. The order highlights Technegas’ ongoing organic growth potential and marks a significant increase to the global

Technegas footprint.



