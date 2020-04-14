View All Cyclopharm News

USFDA Grants Cyclopharm USD$2.9m Application Fee Waiver



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration(USFDA) has granted the Company a full application fee waiver of USD $2.9m related to its recently submitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Technegas®, a nuclear medicine functional lung ventilation imaging agent.



The USFDA can waive the application fee for the first human drug application that a small business or its affiliate submits for review. A small business is defined as a business that has fewer than 500 employees, including employees of affiliates.



