Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) Company Update



• COVID-19 Virus likely to increase use of Technegas®

• US FDA New Drug Application for Technegas – Application ready to submit to FDA

• Litigation – Statement of Claim Lodged with the NSW Supreme Court



Covid-19 Impact to CYC



• Technegas® is primarily used to diagnose the life-threatening condition Pulmonary Embolism (PE). Dyspnea or shortness of breath is a key symptom exhibited in both COVID-19 and PE.

• Currently, the primary diagnostic method for determining the presence of the COVID-19 virus is a laboratory

test. We are receiving reports of an increase in the use of Technegas® to differentiate between Covid-19

and Pulmonary Embolism where laboratory tests results cannot be attained quickly.



