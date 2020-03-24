Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) Company Update

• COVID-19 Virus likely to increase use of Technegas®
• US FDA New Drug Application for Technegas – Application ready to submit to FDA
• Litigation – Statement of Claim Lodged with the NSW Supreme Court
Covid-19 Impact to CYC
• Technegas® is primarily used to diagnose the life-threatening condition Pulmonary Embolism (PE). Dyspnea or shortness of breath is a key symptom exhibited in both COVID-19 and PE.
• Currently, the primary diagnostic method for determining the presence of the COVID-19 virus is a laboratory
test. We are receiving reports of an increase in the use of Technegas® to differentiate between Covid-19
and Pulmonary Embolism where laboratory tests results cannot be attained quickly.
