View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm announces agreement to utilise Cyclotron facility assets



Further to Cyclopharm Limited’s (ASX: CYC) ASX announcement of 19 September 2017 regarding the proposed creation of a new joint venture to service the advanced molecular imaging market in NSW, the Company is pleased to confirm it has now executed an agreement with Cyclotek (Aust) Pty Ltd and its subsidiary Cyclotek NSW Pty Ltd to expand Positron Emission Tomography (‘PET’) Diagnostics business opportunities for NSW and Australia.



In parallel, a collaboration agreement between the Company, Pettech Solutions Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technical Organisation (‘ANSTO’) and Cyclotek has been executed.



The collaboration has been established primarily to make accessible and develop new diagnostic and therapeutic products for the market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document