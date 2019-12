View All Cyclopharm News

Cyclopharm Institutional Placement - Premium To Share Price



Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed an institutional share placement of 8.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares at $1.15 per share raising $9.775 million before costs.



The issue price represents an 11.7% premium to CYC’s share price of $1.03 (based on closing price on 18 December 2019).



