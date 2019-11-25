View All Collection House News

Collection House announces change of CEO



Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) today announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Rivas has tendered his resignation, effective from 24 November 2019.



Mr Rivas has been with the Company since 16 July 2016.



Collection House Chairman, Leigh Berkley, thanked Mr Rivas for his service to the Group. "We appreciate Anthony's contribution during his tenure with Collection House. He leaves us with a very strong ExecutiveTeam that is well placed to take the Company to its next stage of customer focused development, under new leadership.”



